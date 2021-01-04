Comments

Keanu Reeves Has A Message For Fans As We Head Into The New Year

Keanu Reeves has had a long and successful career in film, from humble beginnings in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure to starring as Neo in The Matrix franchise. Reeves recently returned to both of those properties, while also extending his legacy to video game projects like Cyberpunk 2077. Reeves is also beloved thanks to his great personality, so fans will likely be eager to hear the actor's advice for the New Year.

The last year was a challenging one for all of us, and the entertainment industry specifically came to a screeching halt last spring. The Matrix 4 was one of the countless movies that shut down its set, although filming eventually resumed abroad and principal photography was completed. And with the holiday season now behind us, the Keanu Reeves offered some insight about how he's going into 2021. As he put it,

Try and respect others. Try and continue to get the most out of life, and find ways to get that in this situation, but also to respect it. Find ways to connect. If you can. I mean, just .... survive.

Touche. The last year has put a variety of things into perspective, and it seems that Keanu Reeves learned something like the rest of us. And going into a New Year, the 56 year-old actor is hoping to focus on finding the positive out of life. And of course simply surviving.

Keanu Reeves' comments to LA Times highlights the actor's unique perspective that has captivated the general public for so long. He's an actor that gives both performances and interviews like no one else, and has been known to make headlines for even the simplest comment. And luckily the actor was kind enough to offer some thoughts about the New Year as 2020 is in the rear view.

Professionally, 2020 was actually a big year for Keanu Reeves. His comedy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music found him reunited with original co-star Alex Winter, and included a press tour that delighted his generations of fans. And as previously mentioned, he jacked back in as Neo in The Matrix 4 with franchise director Lana Wachowski.

With filming for The Matrix 4 completed (including a wild wrap party) completed, Lana Wachowski and crew are knee deep into the editing and visual effects aspect of the blockbuster's production. Various set videos captured wild action and massive explosions, so there's no telling what Wachowski has in store for us. But with a massive blockbuster and her tenure working on an international production like Netflix's Sense8, it seems like a great time to jump back into the beloved science fiction property.

The Matrix 4 is currently set to hit theaters on December 22nd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movie experiences for the year.

The Matrix 4 Is Now Filming, So Watch This Impressive But Terrifying Wire Stunt
