Black Adam Actress Teases Her Mystery Role, And It Points To A Key Character

Again, we don’t know for sure yet if Sarah Shahi is playing Adrianna Tomaz/Isis in Black Adam, but the fact that she’s reading 52 presents a strong case for it. That being said, even if Adrianna is appearing in Black Adam, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll become Isis right away. After all, the movie will see Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam facing off against the Justice Society of America, which consists of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate in the DCEU. All those characters, plus the possibility that a full-fledged villain will show up, might mean it’d be too crowded for Isis to properly shine, thus leading to Adrianna gaining her powers in the Black Adam sequel instead.