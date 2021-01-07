The Great Way Chris Pine Stayed In '80s Character On The Wonder Woman 1984 Set (Hint: There's A Fanny Pack Involved)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After a number of delays Wonder Woman 1984 is finally here. Patty Jenkins' second DCEU blockbuster arrived in both theaters and on HBO Max December 25th, and was watched by a massive number of people. The sequel brought Diana Prince to the 1980s, and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor was mystically revived for the project. And it turns out that his trick to staying in character was at least partly due to rocking a sweet fanny pack.