The Great Way Chris Pine Stayed In '80s Character On The Wonder Woman 1984 Set (Hint: There's A Fanny Pack Involved)

After a number of delays Wonder Woman 1984 is finally here. Patty Jenkins' second DCEU blockbuster arrived in both theaters and on HBO Max December 25th, and was watched by a massive number of people. The sequel brought Diana Prince to the 1980s, and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor was mystically revived for the project. And it turns out that his trick to staying in character was at least partly due to rocking a sweet fanny pack.
Shortly after Steve Trevor is brought back in Wonder Woman 1984, he and Gal Gadot's title character have an adorable montage where he tries on various over the top '80s fashions. Chris Pine's character shows a certain affinity for fanny packs, and it turns out that extended to the actor himself. Gadot recently spoke about once again working with Pine, and shared a delightful story about his love for that iconic accessory. As she put it,
Oh, he loved it. He’s the only one who can pull off this look, honestly. But in real life he actually got himself his own fanny pack. And he used to ride a bicycle around the sets, on location, wherever we were and come visit us. And he completely looked like someone from the eighties. He loved the whole fashion and style but at the time he was using it for his personal life. And it looked good on him!
Talk about immersing yourself into a character. One of Wonder Woman 1984's lighter moments came when Steve Trevor was given the tour of 1984 Washington D.C., and is amazed by the wonder of "modern" technology. And it looks like Chris Pine was similarly excited by all the '80s gear, and was seen rocking fanny packs and the like off set.
Gal Gadot's comments come from her recent appearance on the podcast The Big Ticket. The 35 year-old actress obviously has chemistry with Chris Pine, as their romantic storyline for both Wonder Woman movies really pays off on the big screen. 1984 reversed their fish out of water dynamic, and it seems that Pine was just as enamored by the film's time setting as his character.
Indeed, Steve Trevor did rock a fanny pack throughout the majority of Wonder Woman 1984's 151-minute runtime. But who can blame him? The possibilities of the accessory's pockets were too great to pass up.
Spoilers ahead for Wonder Woman 1984.
Steve's resurrection was one of the biggest mysteries going into Wonder Woman 1984, and the macguffin for his return was one other than the Dreamstone. While fans (and Diana) were delighted to have him back, it seems like Chris Pine's signature character is gone for good. Diana was forced to renounce her wish, and say goodbye to her love a second time.
Since Wonder Woman 1984 became available to stream as well as screen in theaters, Warner Bros. obviously took a financial loss on Patty Jenkins' blockbuster. It should be interesting to see how this factors into the franchise's future, and if a threequel comes next. Jenkins has also expressed interest in an Amazon spinoff, although first she'll be working on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.
