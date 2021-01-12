What’s Happening With The Spawn Reboot?

It has been nearly a quarter century since the 1997 release of the first adaptation of Todd McFarlane’s Spawn comic book series, and while the movie wasn’t a success with critics or mainstream audiences, the Michael Jai White-led anti-hero blockbuster has become something of a cult classic in recent years. And during that time, there has been talk of the powers at being making the Spawn reboot now the original film has become so beloved by a growing portion of the moviegoing audience. But what’s the deal with that?

The Spawn reboot has had a long road with an even longer one ahead of it as the character’s creator Todd McFarlane struggles to get the project off the ground despite being funded by one of the biggest names in horror movies as well as having a cast consisting of the likes of Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner. But again, what’s the deal with this new version of Spawn? Well, buckle in because this is going to be a wild ride through the pits of development hell…