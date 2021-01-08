Is Another Guardian Of The Galaxy Preparing For Thor: Love And Thunder?

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a very unique place. The delay of Black Widow and Eternals has made the wait between Phases far longer, with Disney+ WandaVision officially being the first installment in the next slate of films. But there are a variety of highly anticipated projects currently underway, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The director' second MCU movie is currently in pre-production down under, and now it looks like another Guardian of the Galaxy may be gearing up to start work.
Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor boarding The Benatar alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. And when Vin Diesel confirmed that the cosmic team would indeed have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, fans were delighted. A few Guardians have planned or started their travel to Sydney for the movie, and now it looks like another is hinting at returning to work: Nebula actress Karen Gillan. You can check out her cryptic post below and judge for yourself,
It looks like Karen Gillan had grown her hair out as a result of being in isolation during these past months. But the Guardians of the Galaxy actress has cut off her locks, and teased that she was getting back to work. Could she be in Sydney in pre-production for Thor: Love and Thunder like the director and other members of the cast? Only time will tell.
The above post comes to us from the personal Instagram of actress Karen Gillan. The 33 year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star has become extremely recognizable over the years, thanks to her role in the MCU as well as Doctor Who and Jumanji. But the public is perhaps most psyched to see her signature character Nebula come back to life on the big screen, especially following her emotional arc in Avengers: Endgame.
Karen Gillan's time in the MCU thus far is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
If Karen Gillan is indeed heading to Sydney for Thor: Love and Thunder, she wouldn't be the first member of Taika Waititi's cast. Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth have been down under for months, before filming actually begins on the blockbuster. Other Guardians Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff have also been preparing for their next appearance in the MCU, which will be yet another exciting crossover moment for the fans.
Thor: Love and Thunder has a ton going for it, and it should be interesting to see how Ragnarok director Taika Waititi deals with the various balls currently in the air. In addition to the Guardians' inclusion in the story, the upcoming blockbuster will also feature the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. The character will be transforming into the Mighty Thor in the project, while also battling cancer.
Luckily, Taika Waititi seems like the perfect filmmaker to make this complicated story happen, while also including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. Waititi managed to bring new life to the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, which is widely considered one of the MCU's strongest installments. Additionally, his Oscar winning work on Jojo Rabbit proved that he was able to tell emotional, character-driven stories outside of the genre.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.