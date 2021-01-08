Wesley Snipes Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Tweeting Killer Reactions To The New Blade Movie

Although he has played it cool in regards to a new actor taking up the role, Wesley Snipes is adamant about one thing: he will always be Blade. It makes sense. When an actor takes on a role, they offer a bit of themselves to the character, making each performance unique. For example, Christian Bale’s Batman is completely different from Michael Keaton’s, but both are great for their own unique reasons. Each actor will always be Batman, to me. Blade is no different in this case.