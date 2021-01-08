Fans Love Idea Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page Could Play James Bond Next, But It's Not His 'Dream Part'

Leave a Comment
As of late, the internet has gotten carried away with a new potential contender for the mantle of James Bond: Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page. The dashing actor who plays Simon Basset on the latest Netflix series to gain a loyal following has fans absolutely agreeing with his dream casting as 007. However, Mr. Page doesn’t exactly see the role as his “dream part,” as that vacancy has yet to surprise him with its existence.
It’s a pretty novel reaction to a classic question that many an actor has been asked. As Rege-Jean Page spoke with Netflix Queue, that query landed in his lap without even a second thought; and it’s not hard to see why, as right about this time his relatively fresh career as a leading man is probably going to see a lot of doors open. That last word in particular covers how Page feels about his “dream part,” as he described such a job thusly:
Something I couldn’t even imagine yet because it’s so far out of my experience that I could only possibly discover it through surprise: I didn’t even know this was a thing. I had no idea that this character could exist. That’s my dream part.
That’s not to say that Rege-Jean Page isn’t into the possibility of slipping on some modern finery and saving the world on behalf of the British crown. In fact, fans will remember that the Bridgerton star did post a promotional clip of his character, with some remarks about being shaken and/or stirred. You don’t just drop references like that if you aren’t even a little big clued into the possibility of being James Bond, and it’s the sort of thing that odds-makers love to see when updating the standings on who could be the next Bond.
Of course, one of Bridgerton’s brightest stars could be taking a page out of the book of another suggested 007 candidate, by honoring the superstition of how once you talk about wanting to be James Bond, you tend to lose out. Tom Hardy went on record with that very theory, and Rege-Jean Page just might be following suit in order to preserve his chances. So that dream part is probably still a surprise waiting to happen, but Page could also be humming the James Bond theme to himself from time to time with a smile on his face.
As we wait for No Time To Die to be released into theaters, there’s still going to be a bit of a wait for any sort of casting news pertaining to the next James Bond. Daniel Craig’s last hurrah still needs to send the current actor off with a big bang, and nothing is going to get in the way of the attention that project needs to succeed. It’s never too early for candidates to start positioning themselves for the race ahead though, and as it stands, Rege-Jean Page has a good head of steam built up for when the time comes. If you’re curious to see what all the fuss is about, Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, and we’ve all got to pass the time while waiting for No Time To Die’s current April 2 release date.