Fans Love Idea Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page Could Play James Bond Next, But It's Not His 'Dream Part'

As we wait for No Time To Die to be released into theaters, there’s still going to be a bit of a wait for any sort of casting news pertaining to the next James Bond. Daniel Craig’s last hurrah still needs to send the current actor off with a big bang, and nothing is going to get in the way of the attention that project needs to succeed. It’s never too early for candidates to start positioning themselves for the race ahead though, and as it stands, Rege-Jean Page has a good head of steam built up for when the time comes. If you’re curious to see what all the fuss is about, Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, and we’ve all got to pass the time while waiting for No Time To Die’s current April 2 release date.