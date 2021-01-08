See How Brie Larson Is Gearing Up For Captain Marvel 2

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. The genre has proven itself endlessly profitable over the years, with a variety of studios starting their own cinematic universe as a result. Playing a comic book hero comes with a ton of pressure, as actors are tasked with researching their character and also getting super fit. And now Oscar winner Brie Larson has revealed how she's preparing to return to her signature role for Captain Marvel 2.
Brie Larson made a big impact when she debuted as Carol Danvers in the first Captain Marvel movie, before eventually appearing in Avengers: Endgame. Fans are eager to see her return to the big screen in Captain Marvel 2, and are eager for any information regarding that sequel. While Larson is keeping her cards close to the chest, she recently shared a photo of one way she's gearing up: a massive home gym. Check it out below.
Move over Hulk, there's an even stronger Avenger in town. Captain Marvel is arguably the most powerful hero in the entire MCU, so the pressure is on for Brie Larson to look the part. And since we're living in strange times, Larson brought the gym to her by installing a ton of equipment in her garage. It looks like she'll be ready to kick ass and take names when Captain Marvel 2 finally kicks off production.
The above video comes to us from Twitter, and shows Brie Larson showing off her sweet fitness set-up. Rather than simply buying a stationary bike and a few weights, Larson clearly invested a ton of money and space into her awesome home gym. And if the footage is to be believed, the 31 year-old actor is jazzed about being able to prep for Captain Marvel 2 in the comfort and safety of her own home.
Brie Larson's tenure in the MCU is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
As we've all spent more time in isolation, plenty of people have been investing in home gym equipment. In the above video Brie Larson shared two of her quarantine hobbies: vlogging and working out. The Room actress has been open about her fitness journey in the past, as well as her home workout that happened before a full gym was installed for her.
There are a variety of highly anticipated Marvel projects currently in the works, so Brie Larson isn't the only one trying to get into superhero shape. Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in pre-production is Sydney, and Chris Hemsworth has been getting ripped ahead of playing the God of Thunder. Natalie Portman has also been open about her attempts to stay fit in isolation, especially as her character Jane will be transforming into Mighty Thor.
Captain Marvel 2 is currently expected to hit theaters on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies this year.