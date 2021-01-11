Deadpool 3: Kevin Feige Confirms Crucial Details About MCU Connection

Leave a Comment
There are countless fan questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially as the wait for Phase Four was made longer by a few film delays. Moviegoers have been wondering for years to see if/how Ryan Reynolds Deadpool would be adopted into the franchise, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. And now Kevin Feige has officially confirmed a few key details about this long awaited crossover.
Disney's deal purchasing Fox took years before it became official last year, and in that time the fandom has been completely in the dark regarding the future of the the R-rated property. While the House of Mouse early on confirmed that Deadpool 3 would be rated R, there was no indication regarding if that threequel will actually be set in the MCU. That is, until now. Kevin Feige recently addressed Ryan Reynolds' journey back to the big screen, saying:
It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.
Mind blown. It looks like Deadpool is indeed staying R-rated. What's more, his next big screen adventure has been confirmed to be within the greater MCU. And it looks like Wade Wilson will be having his fourth-wall breaking advent romp in the same universe has his fellow Marvel heroes.
Kevin Feige's comments to Collider are sure to be mind-blowing for the massive droves of Marvel fans out there. The Deadpool franchise so far has been a massive hit, with both R-rated comic book flicks making a ton of money at the box office. But he's been kept separate from other superheroes... until now. And with Deadpool 3 set to be within the MCU, it'll also mark the first R-rated movie for the massive property.
Security at Marvel Studios is notoriously tight, which allows for audiences to be fully immersed in each new release, and not know what might happen next. As such, everyone has been keeping mum about exactly how Deadpool was going to factor into the MCU, if at all. And while we're years away from Deadpool 3 hitting theaters, it's exciting to learn that he'll be officially brought to the shared universe after all these years.
As Kevin Feige mentions, Ryan Reynolds' schedule is so packed that he's not able to film Deadpool 3 in 2021. But with so many Marvel projects happening over the next year, fans should still be satiated. And now countless more fan theories will likely pop up regarding how Wade Wilson will make his MCU entrance, and which characters he might finally interact with.
