Deadpool 3: Kevin Feige Confirms Crucial Details About MCU Connection

Security at Marvel Studios is notoriously tight, which allows for audiences to be fully immersed in each new release, and not know what might happen next. As such, everyone has been keeping mum about exactly how Deadpool was going to factor into the MCU, if at all. And while we're years away from Deadpool 3 hitting theaters, it's exciting to learn that he'll be officially brought to the shared universe after all these years.

As Kevin Feige mentions, Ryan Reynolds' schedule is so packed that he's not able to film Deadpool 3 in 2021. But with so many Marvel projects happening over the next year, fans should still be satiated. And now countless more fan theories will likely pop up regarding how Wade Wilson will make his MCU entrance, and which characters he might finally interact with.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, as well as the upcoming release of WandaVision on Disney+.