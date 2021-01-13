Looks Like Ryan Reynolds Approves That Epic Deadpool And Spidey MCU Fan Art

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, making the current gap between phases all the more painful for the generations of fans. While information about Phases Four and Five remain limited, it was recently confirmed that Deadpool 3 would indeed be set within the shared universe. Plenty of new fan art has emerged as a result, and now Reynolds has given his thumbs up ahead of Wade Wilson's long awaited MCU debut.