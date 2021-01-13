Looks Like Ryan Reynolds Approves That Epic Deadpool And Spidey MCU Fan Art

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, making the current gap between phases all the more painful for the generations of fans. While information about Phases Four and Five remain limited, it was recently confirmed that Deadpool 3 would indeed be set within the shared universe. Plenty of new fan art has emerged as a result, and now Reynolds has given his thumbs up ahead of Wade Wilson's long awaited MCU debut.
Since Deadpool hit theaters in in 2016, moviegoers have been counting down the days until Ryan Reynolds' title character finally interact with fellow Marvel characters on the big screen. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox made this finally a possibility, although both Reynolds and Marvel Studios have been keeping their cards close to the chest. But Wade Wilson is officially joining the MCU, and Reynold shared an awesome fan art that sees a crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Check it the art in question below.
I mean, how cool is that? While there's currently no indication as to when Deadpool will join the MCU or who he might crossover with, but the combination of Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland seems like a match made in heaven. After all, who doesn't want to see Wade Wilson break the character to make fun of the web crawler?
The above image of Deadpool comes to us from the Twitter of artist Boss Logic. They've got a huge social media presence for rendering fan theories and casting announcements into reality. And Ryan Reynolds himself seems to approve, as he shared the image on his own Instagram Story. That's some high praise coming from the Merc with a Mouth himself.
While Ryan Reynolds will have to continue guarding the secrets of Deadpool 3 as it continues developing, Kevin Feige himself confirmed that the R-rated movie will be set in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. And as such, Reynolds can at least join in the conversation about that exciting update, and share fan art that was shown above. In it we see Spidey's web catching Deadpool, but let's hope that works out better than it did for Gwen Stacy.
Given the Deadpool franchise's penchant for referencing other comic book movies, bringing Ryan Reynolds' character to the MCU is going to really open up the comedic possibilities. And instead of simply breaking the fourth wall and poking fun at his peers, Deadpool will also presumably get to actually interact with characters like The Avengers sometime in the future.
It should be interesting to see exactly what type of crossovers Deadpool gets involved in after making his MCU debut. While Deadpool 3 will be rated R, smart every other installment in the shared universe has been PG-13. As such, any appearances he might make in an ensemble movie might need to see Ryan Reynolds' character censored in some way. Will bleeps be added for the character? Only time will tell.
