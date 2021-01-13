Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Gal Gadot Reveals When And Why She Cried Watching Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot as Diana in Wonder Woman 1984

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: SPOILERS for Wonder Woman 1984 are ahead!

There’s a lot to take in during Wonder Woman 1984’s two and a half hour runtime, from Diana Prince’s emotional reunion with Steve Trevor to her battle with former friend Barbara Minerva, who had transformed into The Cheetah. But for Gal Gadot, it wasn’t any moment where she appeared on screen that led her to shed a tear while watching the sequel, but the very beginning of the movie, when we see the young Diana show off her physical prowess.

As those who’ve seen Wonder Woman 1984 will recall, the ninth DC Extended Universe movie opens with young Diana, played by Lilly Aspell, taking part in an athletic competition on Themyscira. Gal Gadot explained why the beginning of Wonder Woman 1984 made her so emotional to HELLO! Magazine (via MSN) with the following:

I can’t tell you about the moment in the movie that made me cry other than it happens at the very beginning. I’ve never experienced that before. I was watching and all of a sudden I wasn’t the actress, the producer, or anything on set. I was a little girl from a suburb in Israel watching this amazing character doing such incredible things. And I’m not an easy crier. I’m not the kind of woman who watches commercials and cries I just had such a strong reaction to this movie and it caught me off guard. Usually I save my crying for special occasions… like when I’m pregnant!

Although Lilly Aspell also played Diana as a child in the first Wonder Woman movie, it was in Wonder Woman 1984 where she was truly able to shine, as she did all of her own stunts during the opening sequence. Within Wonder Woman 1984 though, as Gal Gadot noted, Diana’s participation in the Themysciran competition was inspiring, as she eventually gains a lead on the other warriors. I can’t blame Gadot for crying a bit even though this wasn’t one of her deemed special occasions.

However, Wonder Woman 1984’s opening sequence ended with Diana not winning, but learning a lesson. After losing her lead, Diana manages to regain it by taking a shortcut, but also ends up missing one of the checkpoints. Before she can cross the finish line ahead of everyone else, her aunt Antiope removes her from the competition, telling her that her victories and gains in life must be achieved honestly, a sentiment Diana’s mother, Queen Hippolyta echoes. Naturally that lesson comes into play during Wonder Woman 1984’s main narrative when the Dreamstone starts granting people’s wishes, including bringing back Steve Trevor for Diana.

Wonder Woman 1984 marked Gal Gadot’s fourth outing as Diana Prince, having previously appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and Justice League. While Wonder Woman 1984 hasn’t nearly the level of critical acclaim as the first Wonder Woman movie, the movie has performed well enough theatrically on streaming that Warner Bros has given the green light to Wonder Woman 3, with Gadot and director Patty Jenkins both returning. There’s also an Amazons spinoff in the works that will be linked to the events that unfold between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now playing in theaters, and there’s still time to catch it on HBO Max (if you’re not subscribed to the streaming service, you can use the following link to do so). Keep track of the DC movies heading to theaters in the coming years with our detailed guide.

Up Next

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Reveals The One Scene That Was Cut From The Film
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Did The Flash Producer Just Tease The Movie's Main Villain? news 2d Did The Flash Producer Just Tease The Movie's Main Villain? Adam Holmes
Matt Reeves' Batman TV Show Just Got Some Great News Behind The Scenes television 2d Matt Reeves' Batman TV Show Just Got Some Great News Behind The Scenes Mike Reyes
Gal Gadot Calls Wonder Woman 3 ‘A Nice Closure,’But What Does That Mean For Diana Prince? news 3d Gal Gadot Calls Wonder Woman 3 ‘A Nice Closure,’But What Does That Mean For Diana Prince? Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Malcolm & Marie Jan 21, 2021 Malcolm & Marie Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Windy City Rehab's Former Contractor Is Now Suing HGTV, But What About Alison Victoria? TBD Windy City Rehab's Former Contractor Is Now Suing HGTV, But What About Alison Victoria? Rating TBD
How M. Night Shyamalan Feels About Movies Like Dune And Godzilla Vs. Kong Heading To HBO Max TBD How M. Night Shyamalan Feels About Movies Like Dune And Godzilla Vs. Kong Heading To HBO Max Rating TBD
Why The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Original Aunt Viv Was A 'Spotlight' On Representation For One Of Her Co-Stars TBD Why The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Original Aunt Viv Was A 'Spotlight' On Representation For One Of Her Co-Stars Rating TBD
How Marvel Studios Plans To Use Its Phases Moving Forward, According To Kevin Feige TBD How Marvel Studios Plans To Use Its Phases Moving Forward, According To Kevin Feige Rating TBD
Beauty And The Beast Star Dan Stevens Talks Ghost Sex In His New Movie TBD Beauty And The Beast Star Dan Stevens Talks Ghost Sex In His New Movie Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information