Gal Gadot Reveals When And Why She Cried Watching Wonder Woman 1984

Warning: SPOILERS for Wonder Woman 1984 are ahead!

There’s a lot to take in during Wonder Woman 1984’s two and a half hour runtime, from Diana Prince’s emotional reunion with Steve Trevor to her battle with former friend Barbara Minerva, who had transformed into The Cheetah. But for Gal Gadot, it wasn’t any moment where she appeared on screen that led her to shed a tear while watching the sequel, but the very beginning of the movie, when we see the young Diana show off her physical prowess.