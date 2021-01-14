Flora And Ulysses Drops Its First Trailer, Here's Why It's Headed Straight To Disney+

Why Flora & Ulysses Is Heading To Disney+

While some flicks like Mulan and Artemis Fowl were created for the big screen and later pushed to Disney+, Flora & Ulysses is unique in that it was created with the subscription streaming service in mind. One of the reasons the company chose the film for Disney+ was its focus on family viewings. Associate Producer Jennie Lee candidly told us why Flora & Ulysses the hopes the team has for the film's Disney+ release and why the streamer seemed like a good fit. (Note: When CinemaBlend spoke to her on the set of the film, this was pre-pandemic, so it should be noted that any theatrical issues that have cropped up in 2020 were not an issue at the time.)