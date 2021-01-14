Jennifer Lopez’s Action Wedding Movie Has Hit A Setback

However this unusual Armie Hammer situation unfolds from here, Lionsgate now needs to recast his role in Shotgun Wedding rather quickly if the movie intends to keep its principal photography start date. Hammer most recently appeared in the 2020 Netflix movie Rebecca alongside Lily James. Later this year, Hammer can be seen in Death on the Nile (the second of Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations) and Crisis, and his other upcoming projects include appearing in the Taika Waititi movie Next Goal Wins, reprising the role of Oliver in the Call Me By Your Name sequel, and starring as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer.