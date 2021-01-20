Bikini-Clad OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa Thanks Fans For Support After Donating A Huge Chunk Of Money Made

Having a built in fanbase can really help. Mia Khalifa has said previously that she was only in the porn business for three months, but she gained notoriety for performing porn in a hijab and was heavily searched for in a period between 2015 and 2016. It was only a couple of years ago that she started speaking out about why she got into porn, what happened when people found out and how she was famous before she really knew what she’d committed to, as her porn career will always be what brought her fame. In the time since, she’s reemerged as an OnlyFans personality and the rest is history in the making.