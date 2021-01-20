As Betty White Turns 99, Ryan Reynolds Shares That Time They Were In A Feud On The Proposal

Leave a Comment
Hollywood icon Betty White recently turned 99 years old. Her co-star from The Proposal, Ryan Reynolds, decided to celebrate her special day by addressing their on-set “feud” online. The film was a big moment in both of their careers when it was released in 2009. Reynolds shared a video showing the time they were feuding on the set of The Proposal.
Over the years, Ryan Reynolds has had his fair share of “feuds” with other celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth and (perhaps most notably) Hugh Jackman. But one feud people may have forgotten about is his clash with Betty White while filming The Proposal. Well, now you needn't miss out on that. The video Reynolds uploaded to YouTube started with Reynolds and co-star Sandra Bullock plugging the film before White enters the scene. Take a look:
As you can see above, Ryan Reynolds asked Sandra Bullock, “What is she doing? What is Betty doing here?” He told Bullock that Betty White seemed to hate him. Bullock brushed him off as she prepared to set up for a shot on the film. Betty White sat beside Reynolds and proceeded to ask him to get her coffee. At that moment, he reminded her that he was starring in the film as well.
From there, they went back and forth, as Ryan Reynolds tried to clarify he is not her assistant. Betty White proceeded to call him “an ab-crunching jack” before he loses it. You can see what specific insults the actors throw at each other in the video, including White getting particularly explicit at Reynolds.
Eventually, Sandra Bullock walked in on Ryan Reynolds announcing the phrase to the crew. She then proceeded to berate Reynolds in front of everyone before telling him to apologize to Betty White.
The skit showcased Betty White and Ryan Reynolds’ amazing chemistry and timing during their time on the set. Upon uploading the clip, Reynolds wrote under the video,
We made this 12 years ago. Betty White may be turning 99 today, but she is 100% the funniest person on the planet.
At a time when romance comedies are making a comeback, The Proposal was one of the most-talked films from 2009. The Proposal marked one of two box office hits for Reynolds that year, along with X-Men Origins: Wolverine with Hugh Jackman (it cannot be emphasized enough how deep Reynolds' feud with Jackman goes). For White, the film marked a return to public conscience after years of acting sporadically in the 2000s. The film earned critical acclaim and grossed over $137 million at the global box office.
It’s nice to see Ryan Reynolds still has the same love and admiration for Betty White he had during the filming of that romantic comedy. The clip proved how amazing Reynolds, White and Sandra Bullock were in The Proposal. If you want to recapture the comedy’s magic, you can check out The Proposal on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as rent it on various digital platforms.