The Christmas Chronicles 2 Almost Had A NSFW Scene Involving A ‘Butt Naked’ Julian Dennison

Julian Dennison: I remember transforming into a human … the barn scene. We were in the stable, and I’m next to the sleigh, I remember this whole bit, transforming in the shadows, running off. I remember in an earlier draft, I was supposed to be butt naked. I was supposed to be naked, and they were going to get me to run through the [forest.] Like, you could tell I’m naked, but not really, because I’d be running through the forest and shadows. I think they remembered that it was The Christmas Chronicles, it’s for all ages, but mainly kids will watch it. So they couldn’t get me fully naked, running through the forest. Do you remember that? There was a draft…

Martin Hill: I do! We had the elf, and as it grew, Chris [Columbus] was like, ‘Well, can we have the clothes all kind of tear off, Hulk style?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, yeah, we can. But about age appropriateness…’