Kingsley Ben-Adir: 6 Cool Things To Know About The One Night In Miami Star

Kingsley Ben-Adir has been steadily building up an impressive resume, which includes roles in popular and critically acclaimed series like The OA, High Fidelity, Soulmates, Peaky Blinders, and The Comey Rule. In 2020, Ben-Adir may have had his biggest role yet in the Regina King directed One Night In Miami.

Kingsley Ben-Adir had big shoes to fill when he took on the role of Malcolm X. The role had previously been played by legendary actors such as Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington. The portrayal of Malcolm X earned Washington an Oscar nomination, and Ben-Adir’s portrayal of the legendary figure should earn him an Oscar nomination, as well. The powerful performance has put Kingsley Ben-Adir in the spotlight, and with that newfound fame, many want to know more about the One Night in Miami star. So, let’s look at some cool facts about Kingsley Ben-Adir.