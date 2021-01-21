After Into The Spider-Verse, Lord And Miller's Next Movie Is Heading Straight To Netflix

As 2020’s lack of a proper theatrical market led to plenty of delays for films like the Phil Lord and Chris Miller produced Connected, two choices have been presented to all films that have been heading into 2021. Those options are to either postpone until a time theaters are open at a full capacity, or sell said product to a streaming provider that would be willing to debut such a film to audiences that would rather watch at home. For those of you who have been missing the presence of Into The Spider-Verse on Netflix, the following news is going to be quite exciting, as Lord and Miller’s follow-up to that Academy Award-winning film, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, is headed straight to streaming on that particular platform.