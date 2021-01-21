Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Movie Just Got Pushed Back

It's unclear if this date will remain permanent (everything on the calendar is up in the air until COVID-19 is under control), but it's interesting to note that August 13 is currently shaping up to be a busy weekend. Deep Water, an adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel starring Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, is also presently scheduled for that date, as is the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, and the untitled sequel to Don't Breathe starring Stephen Lang. One could probably make a fair bit of money betting that at least one of the features is going to be move, but that will all depend on changes in the world that may or may not happen in the next six months.