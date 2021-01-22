Sorry, James Bond Fans, No Time To Die Has Been Pushed Back Yet Again

So now we add another delay to our No Time to Die journey. Once upon a time, this movie was supposed to come out in late 2019, but various behind-the-scenes happenings, including the departure of original director Danny Boyle, necessitated that it be moved to April 2020. By early March 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic having spread worldwide, No Time to Die was the first movie to vacate its release slot in response to the virus, moving to November 25, 2020. By time time October 2020 rolled around, and it was clear that theatrical markets were still a ways off from returning to normal, it was decided to move No Time to Die to April 2, 2021, and now an addition six months of wait time has been tacked on.