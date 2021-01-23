Fifty Shades’ Dakota Johnson Says She Had An Anxiety Attack Filming Her New Movie With Jason Segel

Leave a Comment
Over the years, Fifty Shade’s Dakota Johnson has shown her versatility as an actor. She’s appeared in everything from high-profile movies like the Fifty Shades series to smaller films such as The Peanut Butter Falcon. Her latest film, Our Friend, falls into the latter category and pairs her with Jason Segel. But the acclaimed actor recently revealed that she suffered an anxiety attack while filming her new movie.
Dakota Johnson has been doing plenty of promotion for Our Friend while also discussing other topics, including her viral Architectural Digest tour. The actress has proven to be quite candid at times, and she recently explained that an unexpected moment when she was preparing to sing in front of an audience on the set. It was this particular situation that led her to have an anxiety attack:
Singing in front of people is actually so terrifying for me. We had to shoot this scene where you don’t even really see me. The camera’s in the back of the house. You can’t even tell what’s going on. And I was meant to be performing in community theater. And they hit playback of my vocal recording and called action and I had a panic attack that manifested in all the ways that it can. I just took off running around this theater, around backstage. I was running around then started laughing hysterically. And everyone on the crew was like ‘What is she doing?’ Running around, laughing, stopped moving and crying.
It's good that Dakota Johnson did open up about her anxiety attack on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as it's the kind of incident that could’ve happened to anyone. As mentioned, the actress doesn't shy away from speaking about uncomfortable moments, and she recently spoke on another less-than-ideal moment that occurred while filming an Our Friend scene that involved Mardi Gras. Likewise, co-star Jason Segel recently shared an embarrassing moment he had while making the film.
Along with Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel, Our Friend features an all-star ensemble including Oscar winner Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie and country singer Jake Owen. The comedy-drama has received a positive reception from critics since being released.
The response to Our Friend only adds to what's been a great time in Dakota Johnson’s career. In 2020, she appeared in the musical drama, The High Note, with Tracee Ellis Ross as well as the mockumentary The Nowhere Inn. She will appear next in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, along with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Peter Sarsgaard.
Dakota Johnson certainly seems very relatable, and her openness about her anxiety attack just furthers this point. If anything, her decision to speak openly about her attack may encourage others to talk to others about their own experiences. If you want to see Johnson and the cast’s performances, you can check out Our Friend, which is playing in select theaters and is also available on VOD.