Fifty Shades’ Dakota Johnson Says She Had An Anxiety Attack Filming Her New Movie With Jason Segel

Singing in front of people is actually so terrifying for me. We had to shoot this scene where you don’t even really see me. The camera’s in the back of the house. You can’t even tell what’s going on. And I was meant to be performing in community theater. And they hit playback of my vocal recording and called action and I had a panic attack that manifested in all the ways that it can. I just took off running around this theater, around backstage. I was running around then started laughing hysterically. And everyone on the crew was like ‘What is she doing?’ Running around, laughing, stopped moving and crying.