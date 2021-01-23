Aw, Dwayne Johnson Helps His Daughter With Her Hair In Adorable Post

Leave a Comment
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson holds a number of titles -- athlete, actor, entrepreneur and producer, among others. Of course, if you asked Johnson, he would probably say the title he loves most is dad, which is who he is two his three daughters. He seems to love the responsibilities that come with being a father and never hesitates to share his precious moments with them on social media. Now, the actor has shared some sweet photos in which he helps his youngest daughter with her hair.
Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a few photos of him helping his two-year-old daughter, Tia, with her hair. Johnson seems as laser-focused as ever in the photos and, as he even jokes in the caption, his little girl seems a bit nervous in the first photo. Check out the sweet images for yourself down below:
Fatherhood comes with a number of tasks and, sometimes that includes doing your daughter’s hair. As busy as Dwayne Johnson is, you have to love that he’s able to find the time. And based on his funny caption, it sounds like he’s even become somewhat of an expert at it:
I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it.
The Rock has a lot of fun spending time with his daughters and seems to cherish his moments with them. This was clear this past Christmas when the actor played “Dwanta” for his two youngest daughters. And as Dwanta, his duties ranged from helping assemble toys on Christmas day and watching movies on repeat.
Johnson’s daughter Tia has been featured in quite a few of his social media posts. But the funniest ones show the actor trying to convince the adorable kid that he’s actually the voice of the demigod Maui in Disney’s Moana. The actor has tried to make his case by singing the character’s signature song, “You’re Welcome,” but she still hasn’t quite made the connection yet. This fact didn’t stop Johnson from sharing a massive Moana achievement with her, though.
You can’t help but love the pride Johnson shows when it comes to his children. The actor truly is a family man, and you have to love just how committed he is to them.
Of course, Dwayne Johnson does still have to put bread on the table, and he certainly does that and more with all of the work he does. The busy star finished his work on Netflix’s Red Notice and is also waiting for the release of his latest Disney film, Jungle Cruise. At present, he’s also working on his autobiographical comedy series, Young Rock, and is training ahead of filming on Warner Bros. and DC’s Black Adam. Despite all of this, it’s probably a safe bet that he’ll have more downtime to spend with the kids.