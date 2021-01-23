Aw, Dwayne Johnson Helps His Daughter With Her Hair In Adorable Post

Of course, Dwayne Johnson does still have to put bread on the table, and he certainly does that and more with all of the work he does. The busy star finished his work on Netflix’s Red Notice and is also waiting for the release of his latest Disney film, Jungle Cruise. At present, he’s also working on his autobiographical comedy series, Young Rock, and is training ahead of filming on Warner Bros. and DC’s Black Adam. Despite all of this, it’s probably a safe bet that he’ll have more downtime to spend with the kids.