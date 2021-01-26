Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Borat 2 Producer On Why Movies Shouldn’t Be Censored Based On Current Events

Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat 2

2020 caused a lot of reflection, and in many cases that included petitions for change like with the Splash Mountain ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, which Disney decided to re-theme. HBO Max added a new introduction to Gone With the Wind following complaints, and earlier this year discussion began on banning Grease. Should we be censoring films based on current events? Monica Levinson, producer of Borat and Borat 2 has strong thoughts about this.

Filmmaking will always evolve, whether due to new technology, sheer creativity or something else, there will always be creators in the space finding new ways to do things. In the spirit of that, it makes sense that the industry would want to keep older projects intact as markers of progress over time. I chatted with Monica Levinson, who produced both Borat films and also worked on Zoolander, about her thoughts on making changes to a finished product. Here’s what she told CinemaBlend:

Everything does have a time and place. I mean, Zoolander came out right after 9/11 and we weren't sure how to handle that because the Twin Towers were in the movie. But it was coming out two weeks after 9/11 and a decision had to be made. Donald Trump is there with Melania, if he gets impeached, do we take them out of the movie? No. It's about a time and place. In general, movies are a slice of life and just like the disclaimer put in front of Gone With The Wind, I mean, yes, if you watch Gone With The Wind right now, it is a little disturbing to watch it through our country's eyes and see that portrayal, it is slightly disturbing. But I'm glad that it exists because it's a good reminder of filmmaking and how it's evolved. I'm happy that there's also a disclaimer. I'm okay with that. And Grease, you know, listen, that's one of my favorite movies. It's been inappropriate for a long time, and yet I still love it. Everything is a slice of life and I'm not expecting that every movie I make is going to live up to the test of time. If you do that, you'll be frozen because you just won't ever be able to make a movie as you try to analyze what's to come.

The honesty is refreshing, and a very important point for filmmakers. It’s often out of their hands when a project ultimately gets to be released, and it’s impossible to predict the future state of the world. As Monica Levinson stated, it’s about a place and time, and when presenting that slice of life to the world filmmakers remain accurate to the setting of the story. That being said, I won’t overlook the importance of adding disclaimers or trigger warnings where necessary. Sometimes the controversy around a film is what allows those involved to speak up about their experience and the more things are discussed, the more uncomfortable situations can be avoided in the future.

In addition to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Monica Levinson has recently produced Wander Darkly, The Water Man, and Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. She is passionate about ensuring her projects have diverse cast and crews.

Do you think movies should be censored based on current events?
RESULTS
More From This Author
    • Samantha LaBat Samantha LaBat View Profile

      Obsessed with Hamilton and most things Disney. Gets too attached to TV show characters. Loves a good thriller, but will only tolerate so much blood.

Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Has Reached Out To Her 'Babysitter' Following The Film's Release news 3w Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Has Reached Out To Her 'Babysitter' Following The Film's Release Dirk Libbey
The Top 10 Movies Of 2020, According To Sean O'Connell news 3w The Top 10 Movies Of 2020, According To Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell
Why Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 Director Tried To Convince Him Not To Make The Sequel news 1M Why Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 Director Tried To Convince Him Not To Make The Sequel Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Jun 20, 1980 Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 26, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla Prequel Adds Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Walking Dead Stars And More TBD Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla Prequel Adds Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Walking Dead Stars And More Rating TBD
Why Kelly Marie Tran Replaced The Original Raya And The Last Dragon Voice Actress TBD Why Kelly Marie Tran Replaced The Original Raya And The Last Dragon Voice Actress Rating TBD
Why WWE’s Streaming Deal With Peacock Is A Good Thing For Wrestling Fans TBD Why WWE’s Streaming Deal With Peacock Is A Good Thing For Wrestling Fans Rating TBD
Harry Potter: 5 Stories HBO Max Could Adapt For A TV Show TBD Harry Potter: 5 Stories HBO Max Could Adapt For A TV Show Rating TBD
Will NCIS' Bishop And Torres Finally Take A Step Forward In Dangerous New Episode? TBD Will NCIS' Bishop And Torres Finally Take A Step Forward In Dangerous New Episode? Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information