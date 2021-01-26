Borat 2 Producer On Why Movies Shouldn’t Be Censored Based On Current Events

Everything does have a time and place. I mean, Zoolander came out right after 9/11 and we weren't sure how to handle that because the Twin Towers were in the movie. But it was coming out two weeks after 9/11 and a decision had to be made. Donald Trump is there with Melania, if he gets impeached, do we take them out of the movie? No. It's about a time and place. In general, movies are a slice of life and just like the disclaimer put in front of Gone With The Wind, I mean, yes, if you watch Gone With The Wind right now, it is a little disturbing to watch it through our country's eyes and see that portrayal, it is slightly disturbing. But I'm glad that it exists because it's a good reminder of filmmaking and how it's evolved. I'm happy that there's also a disclaimer. I'm okay with that. And Grease, you know, listen, that's one of my favorite movies. It's been inappropriate for a long time, and yet I still love it. Everything is a slice of life and I'm not expecting that every movie I make is going to live up to the test of time. If you do that, you'll be frozen because you just won't ever be able to make a movie as you try to analyze what's to come.