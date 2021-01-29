The Fault In Our Stars And 9 Other Teen Romance Movies From The Last 20 Years To Rent Or Stream

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As Valentine’s Day begins to make its way around the corner quicker than anyone imagined (Wasn’t it literally just the beginning of 2021?!), that means romantic movies are coming back in full swing for viewing. But, I’m not talking about the mushy gushy adult ones like The Notebook or Ghost. I’m talking about the best ones out there that make us all have unrealistically high standards for love. That’s right, I’m talking about those teen romance movies.

From heart-breakers like Five Feet Apart and The Fault in Our Stars to cute recent ones like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the teen romance film is a different genre of its own, one that deserves to be appreciated. And, why not in this most lovely time of year? While we could go into films from the '90s and '80s, those movies deserve a list of their own, so these are the best teen romance films of the last twenty years.