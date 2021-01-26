Thor: Love And Thunder Has Officially Started Filming, See How Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Celebrated

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might have delayed a few highly anticipated blockbusters, but a number of other movies are currently in production. Fans are eager to see Taika Waititi return to the universe with Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been in pre-production for a number of months in Sydney. And after all that work and the cast/crew's mandatory 2-week quarantining, work is finally beginning. And Chris Hemsworth and Waititi celebrated the first day in an awesome way.
Taika Waititi has been on a serious hot-streak lately, winning an Oscar for his work on Jojo Rabbit. He was able to breathe new life into the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, and all eyes are on what he'll do with the next installment. And as filming finally began, the director and Chris Hemsworth celebrated with a ceremony by the indigenous people of Australia. Check it out below.
Talk about starting off a project on the right foot. It looks like Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are using their platform to bring attention to the struggles faced by the First Nations down under. And as they begin their next collaboration within the MCU, the cast and crew are first honoring those who originated on the very land they're filming on.
The above post comes to us from Chris Hemsworth's personal Instagram page, which is usually the source of delightful content from the 37 year-old actor. With the cast and crew assembled for Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi can finally get to work on his second MCU blockbuster. And while the pressure is on, Waititi and Hemsworth still took the time to meet dancers from the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation to help unify the people of the country and bring awareness to what the date January 26th means to the indigenous population.
Chris Hemsworth's tenure in the MCU is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The post from Chris Hemsworth peels back the history on Australia's roots as a country, especially regarding the First Nations. And as Hemsworth finally gets back to work as the God of Thunder, he and Taika Waititi are using their platform with purpose. Additionally, all eyes are on any indication as to what Thor: Love and Thunder might contain.
The pressure is on for Taika Waititi to deliver, as Thor: Love and Thunder marks the first time a Marvel superhero has been given a fourth solo flick. But the project has a ton going for it, including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, as well as her transformation into Mighty Thor. We'll just have to see what tricks the acclaimed filmmaker has up his sleeve for the Marvel fandom.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.