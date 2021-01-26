Thor: Love And Thunder Has Officially Started Filming, See How Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Celebrated

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might have delayed a few highly anticipated blockbusters, but a number of other movies are currently in production. Fans are eager to see Taika Waititi return to the universe with Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been in pre-production for a number of months in Sydney. And after all that work and the cast/crew's mandatory 2-week quarantining, work is finally beginning. And Chris Hemsworth and Waititi celebrated the first day in an awesome way.