Michael B. Jordan Goes Shirtless On Instagram And His New Gal Lori Harvey Has One Thought

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s relationship has gone from speculation to confirmation in a matter of months. The two were spotted together around Thanksgiving getting off a jet. Initially, Jordan and Harvey denied being the rumors and claimed to be “just friends.” By New Years', the rumors became more concrete as the two were spotted vacationing in Utah. On Jan. 10, the couple officially confirmed the relationship in an Instagram post. Since then, the couple has been consistently posting on Instagram.