Michael B. Jordan Goes Shirtless On Instagram And His New Gal Lori Harvey Has One Thought

Michael B. Jordan in Creed

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have become Hollywood’s latest “it” couple. The two finally confirmed their relationship status by making it Instagram official a few weeks ago. Since then, the couple has been all over social media. Jordan’s latest post was a genuine thirst trap, leaving Harvey to claim her territory.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s relationship has gone from speculation to confirmation in a matter of months. The two were spotted together around Thanksgiving getting off a jet. Initially, Jordan and Harvey denied being the rumors and claimed to be “just friends.” By New Years', the rumors became more concrete as the two were spotted vacationing in Utah. On Jan. 10, the couple officially confirmed the relationship in an Instagram post. Since then, the couple has been consistently posting on Instagram.

More recently, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been on vacation. Jordan took the time to post a shirtless photo on Instagram. As expected, the actor’s post elicited comments from fans and celebrities alike. Check out the shirtless post:

Michaeal B. Jordan's post

As Michael B. Jordan’s post received so many responses, his girlfriend Lori Harvey decided to stake her claim on the actor. She wrote in the comment section, “Mine.” Harvey’s comment was both funny and real given how many people across the world lust over Jordan, aka the Sexiest Man Alive.

Before making things Instagram official, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey had been tied to several high-profile people. Over the years, Jordan has been linked to women such as Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Meanwhile, Harvey was previously dating rapper Future and soccer player Memphis Depay. She was also rumored to have been dating P. Diddy, Trey Songz and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton. Being seen out with Harvey marks the first time Jordan has been in a public relationship. Even Harvey’s stepfather Steve Harvey let his feelings be known about the actor.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan’s career continues to move as well. He will be seen next in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse and Disney+’s What If…? The next project has lined up is Creed III, which he will direct, produce and star in. Jordan and co-star Tessa Thompson recently spoke on their expectations for the film and on-screen chemistry. He will re-team with Ryan Coogler to produce and star in Wrong Answer, based on a real-life story. He will produce a live-action adaption of Milestone Media’s Static Shock.

Seeing how Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey interact on Instagram, the couple seems to be enjoying their time together on vacation. They appear to be happy along with having a good sense of humor. If you want to see Michael B. Jordan flexing his acting skill, you can check out Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse arriving on Prime Video on Feb. 16.

Michael B. Jordan And 16 Other Actors You Probably Forgot Were On House
