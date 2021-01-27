Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza's New Spy Comedy Showed Off Some Footage, And They Look Fresh

Leave a Comment
In the past couple of years, Guy Ritchie has been on fire producing exciting projects, between his billion-dollar hit with the Aladdin remake and last January’s ensemble film, The Gentlemen. Now the director is jumping back on set with his longtime star Jason Statham and Happiest Season fan-favorite/the queen of deadpan Aubrey Plaza is along for the ride.
Ritchie recently started filming his untitled thriller, previously called Five Eyes, and now he’s giving us a behind-the-scenes look at what’s being shot. The Snatch filmmaker took to Instagram to share a short sneak peek of the globetrotting spy movie. Check it out:
Now, this looks like a blast! The yet-to-be-named Guy Ritchie movie is in its second week of filming over in Turkey, and it appears we may be in for some classic espionage action. That’s right in Ritchie’s wheelhouse since we’ve been dreaming of a Man From U.N.C.L.E sequel for ages. The footage shows off the main cast including Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Princess Bride’s Cary Elwes and rapper/The Gentlemen’s breakout Bugzy Malone looking classy in suits and plaid.
The movie started filming in the middle of the month in Doha, Qatar and has now moved things along to Antalya, Turkey to tell the story of Statham’s Orson Fortune, an MI6 agent recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon. He will be closely paired with Plaza’s Sarah Fidel, a CIA “high-tech expert.” Our best guess says Elwes could be playing Greg Simmonds, the billionaire and arms broker behind the sale, but that part has not been confirmed.
The previously-titled Five Eyes will seem to have plenty of charm coming from Jason Statham's MI6 agent , but we’re also intrigued and excited to see what Aubrey Plaza brings to the table. The 36-year-old actress has yet to star in an action flick, despite showing a ton of range between her comedic, dramatic and forays into horror with the TV series Legion and the Child’s Play remake. Plaza and Statham could be an electric pairing if the movie lends itself some room for the actors to play around a bit. And knowing Ritchie… that’ll definitely be on his radar to do.
In recent years, Ritchie has put together some great pairings, whether it be Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law in the Sherlock Holmes movies or Armie Hammer and Henry Cavill for U.N.C.L.E. We’ll have to see how Statham and Plaza do! No release date yet for this movie, but it looks like it’s moving right along production wise.
Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie additionally recently teamed up for another movie called Wrath of Man which will have the Transporter actor playing a man working for a cash truck company. All hail Ritchie and Statham finally working together again – it’s been too long!