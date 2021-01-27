Comments

After Dating Twilight's Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Reveals Why His Fanbase Was So Difficult To Deal With

FKA Twigs in her video

Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but there's plenty of downsides to fame and fortune. One of these downsides is how personal relationships suddenly become public knowledge, especially when two different celebs are paired. Recording artist FKA twigs knows this all too well, as she's recently made headlines due to her lawsuit and allegations of abuse against Shia LaBeouf. And while using her platform to address the ongoing situation, FKA twigs also revealed that she suffered backlash from the Twilight star's avid fanbase while they were dating.

FKA twigs began dating Robert Pattinson back in 2014, which was just a few years after the actor wrapped up his tenure playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. The pair were actually engaged to be married for a time, before parting ways in the summer of 2017. When speaking to an outlet about her current legal battle with Shia LaBeouf, she opened up about the hate she says she received when dating Pattinson, which she believed to be at least partly race-based. In FKA twigs' own words,

I think they considered that he should definitely be with someone white and blonde. But just for everyone to know, I now love how I look and I’m very confident.

Given just how popular Robert Pattinson was in the midst of the Twilight franchise, FKA Twigs likely experienced a great deal of backlash online. And while she still managed to love herself, this was no doubt a challenge for a young woman in her twenties.

FKA twigs' comments to BBC shows what a double-edged sword fame can be. Because being a public figure opens your personal and professional life up for criticism. And when she was dating Robert Pattinson, it was sometimes a struggle to separate herself from the hate--specifically because she felt it had to do with her race. Luckily she was able to rise above and is now using her platform to open up about that time in her life.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight

Of course, FKA twigs isn't the only notable name who dated Robert Pattinson. He and Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart famously dated a few times, making endless headlines in the process. It's possible that the numerous shippers of this "it couple" took umbrage with Pattinson eventually moving on, especially when dating FKA twigs.

As previously mentioned, FKA twigs is in the middle of a legal battle with another famous ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. She filed a lawsuit in December of 2020 accusing the former child actor of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. And while LaBeouf has already come out to apologize, it's an ongoing situation that has the potential to go to court.

FKA twigs just put out a new single titled "Don't Judge Me" complete with a new music video. On the big screen she was recently seen in Honey Boy opposite Shia LaBeouf. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

