After Dating Twilight's Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Reveals Why His Fanbase Was So Difficult To Deal With

Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but there's plenty of downsides to fame and fortune. One of these downsides is how personal relationships suddenly become public knowledge, especially when two different celebs are paired. Recording artist FKA twigs knows this all too well, as she's recently made headlines due to her lawsuit and allegations of abuse against Shia LaBeouf. And while using her platform to address the ongoing situation, FKA twigs also revealed that she suffered backlash from the Twilight star's avid fanbase while they were dating.