5 Documentaries And Specials About Kobe Bryant To Watch Streaming

It is hard to believe that it has already been a year since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s life was cut tragically short when he, his daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The loss of “The Black Mamba” sent ripples through the sports and entertainment world, resulting in various tributes, specials, and remembrances of one of the best to ever lace up a pair of sneakers and take to the court. But even before his death on January 26, 2020, there were multiple Kobe Bryant documentaries and features about his life on and off the court he dominated all those years.

So, as we look back on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, his five NBA Championships, and the forces that drove him to be not only the best basketball player but father and human, here are just a few of the tremendous documentaries, long-form interviews, and other features about one of the absolute greatest to ever play the game of basketball.