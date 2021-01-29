Supergirl's Jeremy Jordan Recalls The Brutal Time He Performed The Greatest Showman With Hugh Jackman Before Losing Role To Zac Efron

I have to say, after hearing this story and seeing how good Jeremy Jordan could have been in it, I fell like somebody owes this guy a lead role in a major movie musical. He's already done the work, he needs to be given the rewards. He performs a great deal of the music as part of the clip that's available (check it out, it's all pretty good) and he absolutely would have killed it. In the end, the fact that The Greatest Showman was even made is in large part thanks to Jordan, so fans of the movie should at least be aware of his contribution.