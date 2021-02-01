How To Watch Sonic The Hedgehog On Streaming

Leave a Comment
In the past year, the film industry has been plagued by postponed release dates, but there is one recent movie, featuring the great comic genius Jim Carrey, whose delay actually worked greatly in its favor. In fact, there may not have been such a demand to watch Sonic the Hedgehog on streaming now had it not taken the time to meet the demands of its target audience.
The live action adaptation of the popular video game franchise (starring Carrey as mad scientist Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Sheriff Tom Wachowski, and comedian Ben Schwartz as the titular, ring-chasing mammal who lives up to his name) was initially meant to come out in November of 2019. However, as soon as fans laid eyes on Sonic’s new, “unique” character design and voiced their vehement disapproval, Paramount Pictures tried again, reverting him back to his classic, less visually jarring appearance. The film would come out in the US on February 14, 2020, to largely positive reviews and stunning box office returns.
Now, almost a year later, Sonic the Hedgehog is going to be available to watch for subscribers to Amazon Prime Video. Of course, there are plenty more options to stream the film than that at the moment. Use the following quick and simply guide too learn how and where to find this surprise hit that just might have broken the video game movie adaptation curse… or so we hope.
Where is Sonic The Hedgehog Available To Stream?
At the moment, Sonic the Hedgehog can only be streamed with a subscription to Epix or Epic NOW, the premium movie channel’s official digital platform, which can be acquired as an add-on to your account with Sling, your Philo subscription, or your Amazon Prime Video account. However, by February 18, the film will be available on Prime with no extra cost, but until then, it can only be purchased or streamed with an Epix subscription.
The same goes for other VOD sites like Google Play or YouTube, which both offer Sonic the Hedgehog for $12.99, or on Vudu for a $19.99 purchase. Of course, for around the same prices, you can order the flick on DVD, on Blu-ray Disc, or 4K UHD if you like to go the classic route.
Will Sonic The Hedgehog Be On Netflix?
It does not appear that 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog will be on Netflix anytime soon and, at the moment, we have no way of knowing when it would likely appear. However, there is still some luck for fans of the film who also subscribe to the streaming giant.
Two animated TV series inspired by the video game franchise are available on Netflix, namely 1993’s Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog and the first two seasons of Sonic X - a Japanese anime-style show from the early 2000s. That should be enough to keep the whole family entertained while waiting for the new film to hit Amazon Prime or if they can’t get enough of Sonic afterward
If You've Seen Sonic The Hedgehog,…
The initial controversy surrounding the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the biggest stories in movies that year. So, needless to say, we were sure to report on every update that followed until the official redesign was revealed if you are curious to revisit that charade after checking out the final product.
Along with a few behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the film and an in-depth analysis of the film's conclusion, the hosts of our own ReelBlend podcast also had the pleasure of speaking with star Ben Schwartz about his side of the story. Plus, we have been keeping track of new developments to the upcoming sequel since it was greenlit and will continue until it reportedly hits theaters on April 8, 2022.
Given the history of its predecessor, we would not be surprised if the release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is subject to change. Of course, what movie isn’t these days? That being said, keep a look out for any changes and other news regarding the sequel that could speed right past you and us at CinemaBlend will be there to catch it.