How To Watch Sonic The Hedgehog On Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In the past year, the film industry has been plagued by postponed release dates, but there is one recent movie, featuring the great comic genius Jim Carrey, whose delay actually worked greatly in its favor. In fact, there may not have been such a demand to watch Sonic the Hedgehog on streaming now had it not taken the time to meet the demands of its target audience.

The live action adaptation of the popular video game franchise (starring Carrey as mad scientist Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Sheriff Tom Wachowski, and comedian Ben Schwartz as the titular, ring-chasing mammal who lives up to his name) was initially meant to come out in November of 2019. However, as soon as fans laid eyes on Sonic’s new, “unique” character design and voiced their vehement disapproval, Paramount Pictures tried again, reverting him back to his classic, less visually jarring appearance. The film would come out in the US on February 14, 2020, to largely positive reviews and stunning box office returns.