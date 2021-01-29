Sounds Like Thor: Love And Thunder Is Bringing Back Another Ragnarok Alum

So while nothing is set in stone just yet, Sam Neill is confident that he’ll be able to participate in Thor: Love and Thunder in some capacity. Neill and Matt Damon’s Thor: Ragnarok characters, as well as the rest of the cast of The Tragedy of Loki of Asgard, were among the many Asgardians around when Thor exposed Loki as having disguised himself as Odin. However, they weren’t seen again for the rest of the movie, so Ragnarok ended without audiences learning if they survived Asgard’s destruction, and we certainly didn’t learn if they’d been massacred by Thanos and his minions at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.