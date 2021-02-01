When Aquaman 2 Should Start Filming, According To Dolph Lundgren

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had an interesting life in theaters. The box office takings have ebbed and flowed, but fans are eager to return to franchises like Shazam! and Aquaman. James Wan broke new ground with the latter superhero flick, which used extensive visual effects and wire work to allow characters to appear underwater. And now Dolph Lundgren has offered a hopeful update on when Aquaman 2 might finally start filming.
The legendary Dolph Lundgren had a supporting role in James Wan's Aquaman, as Mera's father King Nereus. He took part Orm's underwater rebellion, before eventually deciding to rejoin Atlantis under the rule of Jason Momoa's title character. Lundgren seemingly has a role in the sequel, and recently revealed when the movie is expected to start production. In his words,
I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London. And that's coming out the following year in the theaters, they hope.
Well, that's certainly exciting. It looks like the DC Extended Universe will continue to expand, and James Wan is making plans for Aquaman 2 with Warner Bros.. Hopefully the plans go swimmingly, and production on the sequel begins this coming summer. Fingers and fins crossed.
Dolph Lundgren's comments from the virtual Wizard World panel (via Comic Book) is sure to delight moviegoers out there who can't wait to dive back into James Wan's underwater world. While the actor/martial artist didn't seem that he was 100 percent sure of his return as Nereus or the timing of filming, plans are clearly coming together at DC.
The development of major blockbusters is known to be long, so if Dolph Lundgren and his team have been in talks about Aquaman 2 that seemingly means that James Wan has begun the process. Even months out of shooting, Wan and company are seemingly in contact with the returning cast in hopes they'll be available once filming begins.
It makes a great deal of senes that Dolph Lundgren would be set to return for Aquaman 2, especially as the politics of Atlantis are further fleshed out. It'll be interesting to see the fallout of Orm's rebellion, especially since Arthur Curry's brother is still alive and well. Has Nereus proved his loyalty or is there still strife within the kingdoms?
Additionally, King Nereus is also the father of Amber Heard's character Mera. Their relationship will presumably be further fleshed out in Aquaman 2, especially if Mera and Arthur are still together. Hopefully Dolph Lundgren gets to do some more badass underwater action in the upcoming blockbuster.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.