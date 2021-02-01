Another GameStop Stocks Movie Is In The Works, This Time With A Netflix Teen Movie Star

For those of you who haven’t been following why GameStop has been part of the news cycle lately, it has nothing to do with the buying and selling of video games. To put it as simply possible, with hedge funds having bet against companies like GameStop and AMC, numerous day traders banded together online (particularly on Reddit) to buy said stocks, resulting in GameStop shares increasing 135% in just one day and delivering major consequences for the aforementioned hedge funds. It’s a complicated subject that was already set to be explored in one movie, but now Netflix is getting in on the GameStop stocks action, and Noah Centineo is involved.