LaKeith Stanfield’s Judas And The Black Messiah Has Screened, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, who previously appeared together in the 2017 film Get Out, have teamed up once again for Judas and the Black Messiah. Judas and the Black Messiah, directed by Shaka King, tells the story of William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), a petty criminal, who agrees to work undercover for the FBI to infiltrate the Black Panther party and take down revolutionary leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

Judas and the Black Messiah debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on February 12th, and now the critiques have started rolling in.