Danny DeVito Reveals What’s Going On With That Twins Sequel

It's been nearly a decade since the first reports of a planned sequel to the 1988 Arnold Schwarzenegger/Danny DeVito comedy Twins. The project, as previously described, would have seen Eddie Murphy join the cast as a previously unknown brother to the two main characters. And it would be called, fittingly, Triplets. The movie has clearly been stuck in development hell, as any reports of movement in the last few years have been followed by long periods of silence. I recently had the chance to speak with Danny DeVito, and I couldn't help but ask the man about the status of the project. According to Vincent Benedict himself, Triplets is still very much an active concern and he feels mostly confident that it will happen.
One would be forgiven for assuming that the Triplets movie had been in development hell so long that everybody else had just moved on. It seems that's not the case, however. I had a chance to speak with Danny DeVito this week about his voice acting performance in The One and Only Ivan, but I was able to sneak in a question about the potential fate of Triplets and if this was still a movie we would see one day. The icon did not hesitate to confirm that, yes, it's still in development. Although, it has to be said that after confirming that the screenplay is currently being worked on and the movie is "going to happen" he did slightly hedge his bets. According to DeVito,
Yes. Yeah, we’re working on it. It’s been a while I know, but we’re developing the screenplay right now. That’s going to happen...hopefully.
It certainly appears the script has been a tough nut to crack if the screenplay is still in development after all this time, but Danny DeVito did absolutely seem confident that the movie would happen. Not certain perhaps, because who can be certain that any project that hasn't begun filming will actually happen? But what's clear is that if DeVito has his way, the movie will absolutely happen.
[1988's Twins](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twins(1988film) starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as two men who discovered that they were twin brothers, having been born as part of a genetics experiment that separated them after birth. After Schwarzenegger's character is finally made aware of his brother's existence, he goes in search of his long lost family, and the two eventually go looking for answers about how they were born. The premise in Triplets would appear to be that the duo were not told everything, as there is a third brother out there. And last we heard that newcomer was to be played by Eddie Murphy.
At one point we heard that a script for a Twins sequel, written by Josh Gad, was actually done. However, that was over five years ago, so based on what DeVito says here, either something new is being developed or work has been continuing on that script. Josh Gad has had himself a fairly busy decade, so it's possible that project has simply been sitting on the back burner.