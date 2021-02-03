Danny DeVito Reveals What’s Going On With That Twins Sequel

One would be forgiven for assuming that the Triplets movie had been in development hell so long that everybody else had just moved on. It seems that's not the case, however. I had a chance to speak with Danny DeVito this week about his voice acting performance in The One and Only Ivan, but I was able to sneak in a question about the potential fate of Triplets and if this was still a movie we would see one day. The icon did not hesitate to confirm that, yes, it's still in development. Although, it has to be said that after confirming that the screenplay is currently being worked on and the movie is "going to happen" he did slightly hedge his bets. According to DeVito,