Justin Timberlake Wishes He Could Forget Some Of His Iconic 90's Looks, But The Internet Won't Let Him

Besides this look, Timberlake’s NSYNC looks were prime 1990s fashion with premier outerwear, basketball caps, baggy jeans and bleached blonde locks. As long as Google Images and Twitter still exist, the world will never forget these looks. Justin Timberlake still cherishes some memories from the 1990s. For instance every May the internet goes crazy with ‘It’s Gonna Be May” memes. Timberlake usually does his part every year by making his own post. Even two decades after the heyday of the 1990s teen pop explosion, the singer and actor will never live down his fashion statements. That includes the good, bad and in-between.