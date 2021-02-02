Aquaman 2: See What Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Could Look Like As Mera

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Now this would be a sweet Game of Thrones reunion! Jason Momoa had a memorable, but short-lived stay on the HBO hit as Emilia Clarke’s savage lover, Khal Drogo. The actor has since gone on to become the DCEU’s Aquaman and if some fans had their way, Daenerys would tag along as the character’s love interest, Mera.
Amber Heard nabbed the role of Mera for Aquaman, and is set to return for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Aquaman 2, the latter of which is expected to begin filming this summer in London. Argentina artist Valentin Romero took to Instagram to share a new vision for the Atlantean:
The Game of Thrones actress fits right in as the Queen of Atlantis! The photo-realistic art has Emilia Clarke with long red locks, shimmering blue eyes (the actress actually has grey and hazel eyes) and Mera’s scaly green outfit. It definitely sold me on Clarke being cast in the role, but in this case, it’s already taken by Amber Heard.
There is a segment of DCEU fans who have called for Amber Heard to be removed from the Aquaman role following her legal proceedings with ex Johnny Depp. Heard recently won a libel lawsuit challenged by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor that went over the use of his name being associated with “wife beater” in terms of Heard’s allegations that he had abused her. As a result of Depp’s loss, he was asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts movies and has since been replaced as Gellert Grindelwald by Mads Mikkelsen.
No matter what the court decided, there are still many fans on Johnny Depp's side, and over 1.8 million people have signed a Change.org petition imploring Warner Bros to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. Heard has responded to the dismissal rumors by sharing her plans to resume the role in the second Aquaman movie.
It’s doubtful that Amber Heard would be asked to leave the DC role when she has won her case against Johnny Depp thus far, but there is a defamation suit also in play later this year. The couple’s drama aside, Emilia Clarke would have been a great option for Warner Bros alternatively. Though, Emilia Clarke has already been part of the Star Wars and Terminator franchises, and has called them “stupid action movies.”
Emilia Clarke hasn’t had the best luck with big budget movies following Game of Thrones, and seems to be slowing down a bit after eight years as the Mother of Dragons. Amber Heard returns as Mera in the Snyder Cut, which comes to HBO Max on March 18. You can subscribe to the streaming service using this link. And look out for Aquaman 2, which is expected to come out on December 16, 2022.