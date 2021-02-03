Were Darcy Lewis And Jimmy Woo Blipped At The End Of Infinity War? Kat Dennings And Randall Park Weigh In

Joking aside, it certainly would be believable that Jimmy has been around for the last five years just because of how well adjusted he seems in the face of all the craziness that WandaVision is throwing at him. It’s understandable that the official Marvel canon might want to keep his “blipped or not blipped” situation open ended just in case there is a specific idea that a filmmaker wants to pursue, but for now I think it’s safe to take Randall Park’s take on the matter and say that he wasn’t a victim of Thanos.