Halloween Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Goofing Off

As far as fandoms go, it could be strongly argued that there is none as diverse and timeless as those who enjoy horror. The horror genre has gone through so many phases, all of which have their place in the fandom, and the franchises and OG scream queens that helped jump start the genre are still at large, even though it has been decades. One such scream queen (or more like scream princess, since at the time of her horror debut, she was only around 11) recently shared throwback pictures from the time Michael Myers took a break from hunting her in one of the Halloween movies and goofed off on set.