Whoa, To All The Boys’ Lana Condor Was Seriously Close To Being In Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In some ways, it’s a huge compliment to Lana Condor. She was so good that she was seriously being considered for the role. But, at the same time, it must hurt a lot more to feel like she was that close to starring in a Star Wars movie and it didn’t work out in her favor. The actress went on to say that she believes that “everything happens for a reason,” and if she had become Rose Tico, she wouldn’t have been able to play Lara Jean in the To All The Boys rom-com trilogy. Condor spoke more about facing rejection in Hollywood with this: