Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Reveals What It’ll Take For Him To Finally Re-Watch The Movies

Actors can be interesting parties when it comes to the subject of watching their own performances. When such a resume includes a series of beloved films like the Harry Potter saga, you wouldn’t blame someone like Rupert Grint for not watching those projects after their completion. Although there is one scenario that’s got what it takes for Grint to finally rewatch his exploits as Ron Weasley: fatherhood.
Given the birth of his daughter in 2020, Rupert Grint knows there’s the potential for a day where she might want to watch all eight Harry Potter films. Whether it’s because she discovers the books, discovers her father’s filmography, or both, it feels like a certainty in a world that reveres the franchise so much. Speaking with Variety while promoting the second season of his Apple TV+ show Servant, Grint acknowledged that very outcome, with the following remark:
I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them. But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.
Again, one could easily reflect on how massive the specter of those Harry Potter days loom in the mind of Rupert Grint. Having made all eight films on demanding schedules, while publicly aging with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, there’s always a need to escape the weight of such an enterprise. But through the magic of parenting, and his own personal choice, there’s a bright side about potentially watching the Harry Potter series with his daughter.
As Rupert Grint hasn’t watched any of the films past Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, he hasn’t burned them as deep in his mind as the fans of the series have. Quitting the franchise during one of its best installments left Mr. Grint on a pretty big high note movie-wise. But the story and performances go some interesting places past that point, and he can experience it all for the first time.
With that in mind, it’s going to be intriguing to hear Rupert Grint’s responses to the later films from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire straight through to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. Those reactions would assuredly be something his impressive social media following would be interested in, especially if the opportunity to return in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ever presents itself. For now, Rupert Grint will probably hold off on watching those movies until he absolutely has to. And if that HBO Max series that’s supposedly in the works ever happens, he night have another excuse to prolong that very exercise indefinitely.