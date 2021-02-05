Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Reveals What It’ll Take For Him To Finally Re-Watch The Movies

With that in mind, it’s going to be intriguing to hear Rupert Grint’s responses to the later films from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire straight through to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. Those reactions would assuredly be something his impressive social media following would be interested in, especially if the opportunity to return in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ever presents itself. For now, Rupert Grint will probably hold off on watching those movies until he absolutely has to. And if that HBO Max series that’s supposedly in the works ever happens, he night have another excuse to prolong that very exercise indefinitely.