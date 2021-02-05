Chris Hemsworth And Zac Efron Have Moved To The Same Australian Town, But Some Locals Say They Don't Want 'Em

What’s a local to do when Byron Bay has become the latest tourist destination for celebrities and those who follow their movements? Well, that’s a question that’s not easily answered, as it does still seem like a natural progression of population, rather than some sort of deliberate play to wreck havoc on the area’s ecosystem. But surely there has to be a balance between the brand new residents setting up camp in this formerly idyllic town, right? Time will certainly tell, but if future release schedules see productions moving their shoots to the beautiful and relatively COVID-19 free land of Australia, this might only be the beginning of the boom.