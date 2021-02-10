Upcoming Melissa McCarthy Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Bridesmaids Star

Melissa McCarthy first started to win the heart of millions on Gilmore Girls as the lovable chef Sookie. McCarthy has long passed the days of Stars Hollow. She’s now one of Hollywood’s most bankable actresses. Melissa McCarthy has appeared in movies like Bridesmaids, Spy, and The Heat. She’ll be gaining even more fans when she takes on the role of Ursula in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid isn’t the only upcoming project Melissa McCarthy has coming out in the next couple of years. She has a few high profile TV shows and films coming soon, including one where she co-stars with Nicole Kidman. Here are some upcoming Melissa McCarthy projects.