Sacha Baron Cohen Gave A Borat-Inspired Reaction To His Golden Globe Nods

2020 was filled with a number of notable films, but one that really took the world by storm was Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (or Borat 2). The long-awaited sequel captured audiences with its massive laughs and biting social commentary. Of course, the success of the film can not only be attributed to director Jason Woliner but to the performances of Sacha Baron Cohen and newcomer Maria Bakalova. So it came as no surprise that the two scored Golden Globes nominations for their work and, following the announcement, Cohen took to social media to provide a Borat-inspired response.