Sacha Baron Cohen Gave A Borat-Inspired Reaction To His Golden Globe Nods

2020 was filled with a number of notable films, but one that really took the world by storm was Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (or Borat 2). The long-awaited sequel captured audiences with its massive laughs and biting social commentary. Of course, the success of the film can not only be attributed to director Jason Woliner but to the performances of Sacha Baron Cohen and newcomer Maria Bakalova. So it came as no surprise that the two scored Golden Globes nominations for their work and, following the announcement, Cohen took to social media to provide a Borat-inspired response.
Sacha Baron Cohen actually landed a pair of nominations at this year’s Golden Globes. For Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, he was nominated for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy, he also earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Of course, the actor couldn’t help but respond to both his and Mari Bakalova's nods, and his response featured a key reference to the Borat sequel. Check out his Twitter post down below:
Would we really expect Sacha Baron Cohen to react to his nominations in any other way? When expressing gratitude for his Golden Globe nominations, the actor couldn’t help but reference former New York mayor and former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. By now, most people know the lawyer appeared in the film and was featured in one of its most controversial moments.
In addition to Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova also reacted to her Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy. She expressed her joy in being nominated, calling the situation “unbelievable.” Though anyone who’s seen Bakalova’s performance probably doesn’t find it to be unbelievable at all. The actress knocked it out of the park and went to great lengths to prepare for her role, even if it meant getting a bit gross in the process.
Likewise, Sacha Baron Cohen also brought his A-game when reprising one of his most famous roles. He helped craft a hilarious script and managed to add new layers to his Kazakh journalist character. He also put himself in harm’s way a number of times, which caused the actor to fear for his life.
But what was probably the best part of the film was seeing the chemistry between Cohen and Bakalova. The two really clicked whenever they were on screen together, and that bond also appears to have extended off camera. During the shoot, Sacha Baron Cohen looked out for his younger co-star, giving her advice for scenes and making sure she was safe during her character’s scene with Giuliani.
It’s great to see Borat 2 is getting the awards love it deserves so far. Hopefully, these won’t be the last nods Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova get before awards season is over.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on February 28 and, in the meantime, you can check out Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime.