3 Great Moments From Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America Trailer That Have Me Excited For The Film

Akeem And Lavelle Spending Quality Time Together

The biggest new character fans will be introduced to is Jermaine Fowler’s Lavelle, Akeem’s illegitimate son. The Queen’s native seems to like the idea of being the heir to the throne of a wealthy nation, and there’s sure to be a learning curve for him. But throughout his training, it looks he’ll get a chance to bond with his dad and learn from him. It’s also apparent that Akeem will be learning from his new son, who -- with help from his uncle -- attempts to teach the royal how to be cool. The results are hilarious and unintentionally insulting to Lisa. The two are likely going to have a number of hilarious moments together but, if the tone of the first film is any indication, there are bound to be some sentimental scenes between them as well.