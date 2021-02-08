Brad Pitt May Have Split From Angelina Jolie, But They’re Still Producing Wine Together Years Later

Leave a Comment
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been a part of a lengthy divorce heading into its fifth year in 2021. Over the holidays in 2020 there were still court dealings related to the custody of their children; however, there’s a whole ‘nother factor tangential to the divorce that hasn’t made quite as many headlines. That factor is the fact the two still own significant holdings in a winery together... and seem to be trying to make it work.
The former couple originally leased Chateau Miraval in France, a winery in Provence that also became the famous location of their 2014 nuptials. They eventually bought the property and continue to own it together despite their high-profile split. The winery has been producing a rosé since 2012, but it was in 2020 that the brand really ramped up, and now Brad Pitt recently even worked on his first ever personal ad campaign for the brand.
The image in the ad was part of a larger set of photos Brad Pitt took with photographer Lachlan Bailey, who unveiled the first look at the rosé campaign on Instagram. The rosé, with its stylish bottle, hit shelves in America on February 1 of this year.
The partial owner and brand ambassador also previously shared photos of himself alongside Chateau Miraval’s other splashy product, Fleur de Miraval, a rosé champagne that the Perrin family, who are the vintners of the business, had announced to Wine Spectator early in 2020. But this is the first time his image has helped been used in an ad to introduce the bran to audiences.
The previous lack of Pitt-oriented ads hasn’t caused any problems for the Miraval business though. The 2017 rosé, for example, reportedly sold out in an hour in France. And while continual custody issues with the kids have kept the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce on many people’s minds for a number of years now, the custody of the winery does not seem to be as much as a problem.
Charles Perrin even told Conde Nast Traveler previously that despite the rumor mill going on and on about the famous wine institution being critical in the divorce, it is decidedly not for sale.
For years we’ve seen tabloid reports that the Château de Miraval is for sale. but it’s not true.
Separate articles have intimated the couple sees the property and its business as an investment (as well as a place of leisure). Chateau Miraval may have been alleged to be a sticking point early on in the couples’ divorce, but over the holidays, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were down to working out the custody details of their bifurcated divorce. The Eternals star also recently opened up about moving to a property in Los Feliz that is only five minutes away from the property that Brad Pitt owns, so there are signs at least seemingly pointing at a resolution on that front as well, though we’ll have to wait and see if we hear anything official coming down the pipeline.