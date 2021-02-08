Brad Pitt May Have Split From Angelina Jolie, But They’re Still Producing Wine Together Years Later

Separate articles have intimated the couple sees the property and its business as an investment (as well as a place of leisure). Chateau Miraval may have been alleged to be a sticking point early on in the couples’ divorce, but over the holidays, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were down to working out the custody details of their bifurcated divorce. The Eternals star also recently opened up about moving to a property in Los Feliz that is only five minutes away from the property that Brad Pitt owns, so there are signs at least seemingly pointing at a resolution on that front as well, though we’ll have to wait and see if we hear anything official coming down the pipeline.