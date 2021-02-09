Halle Berry Claps Back At Online Trolls Who Claim She ‘Can’t Keep A Man’

Halle Berry’s love life has been public fodder since she came into the spotlight with roles in films such as Jungle Fever and Boomerang. Over the past three decades, Berry’s life as both single and married has been part of her narrative along with her amazing career. On top of her fame and success, many of the men she has been attached to were equally as famous. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a message to her millions of followers along with the rest of the world. Check out her stance on relationships and accountability below: