James Gunn's Favorite Scene In Infinity War Was Near And Dear To His Own Heart

Avengers: Infinity War was touted as the first of two massive films that would change the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we knew it, and it certainly delivered. The film offered up plenty of action, humor and an ending that many of us are probably still recovering from. The film brought a number of Marvel bigwigs in, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. In the past, Gunn has expressed his love for the film, and he’s now revealed his favorite scene, which may surprise you.
James Gunn, who served as an executive producer on Avengers: Infinity War, has revealed a few behind-the-scenes tidbits about the film, particularly when it comes to the story. During a recent Twitter Q&A, Gunn was asked if he had always planned for Gamora to die by Thanos’ hand in Infinity War. The director admitted that he didn’t always have that in mind, but he actually doesn’t mind that things panned out that way:
I definitely didn’t always plan on it - that’s why she isn’t on my list. But I was consulted before it was set in stone, so it wasn’t completely out of my control either. It’s probably my favorite scene in Infinity War.
Given how much ownership James Gunn feels over the Guardians of the Galaxy at this point, some may be surprised that Gunn didn’t plan for Gamora’s demise. Still, the director did admit in another tweet in his thread that he didn’t know where exactly he wanted to go with Gamora when he first began to chart out his trilogy. So he was probably pretty flexible when Marvel Studios approached him about killing off the character.
Gamora’s death was one of the biggest (and saddest) moments audiences witnessed in Avengers: Infinity War. Her adopted father, the Mad Titan Thanos, sacrificed her on Vormir in order to retrieve the Soul Stone. But Gamora (a version from 2014 anyway) returned in Endgame but went missing after the final battle.
Because Gunn didn’t have a concrete plan in mind, some may assume Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be heavily altered as a result. However, Gunn, who devised the story for Vol. 3 a while ago, previously mentioned that his story won’t be affected too much.
His Guardians of the Galaxy have an interesting journey ahead of them before they enter their third. They’ll first join the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, before celebrating the holidays in a new special that Gunn is also penning and directing.
Gamora’s absence will likely weigh heavily on the team, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is sure to give fans plenty of closure on that front. As of right now, the film is set to be released in 2023.