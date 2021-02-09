James Gunn's Favorite Scene In Infinity War Was Near And Dear To His Own Heart

Avengers: Infinity War was touted as the first of two massive films that would change the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we knew it, and it certainly delivered. The film offered up plenty of action, humor and an ending that many of us are probably still recovering from. The film brought a number of Marvel bigwigs in, including Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. In the past, Gunn has expressed his love for the film, and he’s now revealed his favorite scene, which may surprise you.