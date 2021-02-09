After Being Asked Point Blank About Black Panther 2, Michael B. Jordan Touches On How The MCU Franchise Is Moving Forward

While Michael B. Jordan’s involvement in Black Panther 2 remains unknown, the actor has been remarkably busy since the start of 2021. He won’t stray too far from the MCU, as he will vocally reprise as Killmonger in Disney+’s What If…? He is set to appear in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse for Amazon on April 30. Jordan has even proclaimed the upcoming movie will be a big deal for Amazon. Given how much Michael B. Jordan gets asked about Black Panther 2, he managed to display his love for the cast without spilling any information (if he knows any). If you want to see Jordan, Boseman and the Black Panther cast, you can check out the Marvel film on Disney+.