After Being Asked Point Blank About Black Panther 2, Michael B. Jordan Touches On How The MCU Franchise Is Moving Forward

Leave a Comment
Michael B. Jordan has been on a roll lately. He made a splash with his Super Bowl commercial after being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, and he has a slew of upcoming projects. But a lot of moviegoers have been waiting to hear if the actor is returning for Black Panther 2. As such, Jordan recently touched on how the MCU franchise is moving forward.
While a lot remains unknown about Black Panther 2, fans have been waiting to hear if Michael B. Jordan is returning for the sequel As Erik "Killmonger" Stevens. Recently, the actor's been open to the opportunity to return to the franchise. Jordan was interviewed by the team of Good Morning America about his current and upcoming activities. The conversation eventually turned toward the Black Panther sequel, and took the question in stride before giving some insight into the MCU franchise with the following:
Yeah, man, that was a good lead in. I liked it. I can’t say much about that one. Honestly with the year that we’ve had and the loss of a dear friend, you know, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise. But, you know they’re family, so if I ever had the opportunity to get back into that franchise I would as well.
Hearing Michael B. Jordan’s words on Marvel’s handling of Black Panther 2 fell right in line with what the studio has kept repeating since the passing of Chadwick Boseman. With every interview, the actor has managed to answer the question with a sense of openness and love for the cast and crew. In terms of mourning the loss of Boseman, Jordan recently paid tribute to the late actor after his historic posthumous SAG nominations.
Michael B. Jordan has shown how close he remains to his Black Panther castmates over the last years. A few days after Chadwick Boseman’s death, the actor paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram. The cast's closeness was proven even further when Jordan, along with Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, attended the memorial for the late actor. He even shouted out Boseman on the late actor’s birthday. While Jordan await news about the franchise moving forward without Boseman with the rest of the public, it was recently announced that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will produce a Disney+ series about the nation of Wakanda.
While Michael B. Jordan’s involvement in Black Panther 2 remains unknown, the actor has been remarkably busy since the start of 2021. He won’t stray too far from the MCU, as he will vocally reprise as Killmonger in Disney+’s What If…? He is set to appear in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse for Amazon on April 30. Jordan has even proclaimed the upcoming movie will be a big deal for Amazon. Given how much Michael B. Jordan gets asked about Black Panther 2, he managed to display his love for the cast without spilling any information (if he knows any). If you want to see Jordan, Boseman and the Black Panther cast, you can check out the Marvel film on Disney+.